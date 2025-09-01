Insider Issues Stark Warning To Browns This Season

The Cleveland Browns are ready to turn the corner on last season’s nightmare.

After a devastating finish, the Browns used their limited payroll room and draft resources to upgrade several key positions offensively and defensively.

Still, the question remains if Cleveland can show improvement and win more games in 2025 than in the previous campaign.

That’s a question on the mind of longtime Browns insider Terry Pluto.

Pluto offered a stark warning to Cleveland’s football team about the upcoming season, suggesting changes could be afoot if the Browns aren’t better.

“They’d better not finish 3-14 for the second year in a row – or even 5-12. Despite the unsettled QB situation, the Browns need to show improvement. They have to be watchable. They can’t be among the league leaders in penalties, especially the pre-snap penalties,” Pluto wrote. “Last season was a mess, and they can’t have another one like that. […] The team has to be what I call ‘likable.’ They need to play not only like they care, but also like they are well-prepared … even in losses.”

Pluto’s point isn’t lost on fans.

Last season, the Browns were hard to watch during the final stretch when the team lost six consecutive games.

Cleveland is looking to recapture some of its magic from the 2023 playoff campaign by bringing back veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Several rookies will also play key defensive positions this year, including second-round draft pick Carson Schwesinger.

He’ll be tasked with being a vocal leader despite not playing a regular-season snap as a professional.

