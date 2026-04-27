Browns Sign Former Broncos Fullback

With the 2026 NFL Draft complete, teams can re-evaluate their rosters to identify any remaining needs they may have. Despite landing another excellent class of prospects, the Cleveland Browns still have some items they need to address.

The immediate aftermath is focused on signing undrafted free agents who may have fallen through the cracks of the 257 total selections. The Browns acted quickly to sign SMU running back T.J. Harden, LSU defensive lineman Bernard Gooden, and West Virginia cornerback Mike Coats.

Then, attention turns to NFL veterans who are still on the market, and that is where the Browns signed former Denver Broncos fullback Michael Burton.

“Browns are signing veteran fullback Michael Burton,” Tony Grossi posted on X.

Browns are signing veteran fullback Michael Burton. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 27, 2026

Burton could return for his 11th NFL season after sitting out last year with a hamstring injury that he suffered during training camp. He had played two seasons for the Broncos after stints with the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders franchise, New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.

Known more for his blocking ability and special teams play, Burton has just 42 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns in his 147 NFL games. However, he could fill a very valuable role on the Browns’ offense.

Head coach Todd Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens for the past three seasons, where the team made great use of powerful fullback Patrick Ricard. His blocking helped the Ravens lead the NFL in rushing during Monken’s time with them.

In fact, the Browns reportedly were interested in Ricard as a free agent this offseason. He instead followed former head coach John Harbaugh and signed with the New York Giants.

So, if fully recovered and healthy, Burton could take on those responsibilities, working behind a rebuilt offensive line that will include first-round draft pick Spencer Fano at left tackle. The Browns did not select a running back among their 10 picks in this year’s draft, leaving open an opportunity for both Burton and Harden in the backfield.

At 34 years old, Burton could also provide some necessary veteran leadership on what figures to be a very young Browns roster this season.

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