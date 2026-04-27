Browns Analyst Just Made A Bold Claim About Their Draft Success

The Cleveland Browns look to have benefited from the concept of addition by subtraction more than any of their fans realize. Their back-to-back highly regarded NFL Draft classes may be based on more than meets the eye.

General manager Andrew Berry is being lauded for the work he did in the 2026 NFL Draft, after producing an outstanding rookie class last year. That could be because he has more freedom to execute his vision than he had in the past.

Insider Tony Grossi is giving the Browns’ most recent draft “phenomenal” praise after a front office shift that resulted in the departure of former executive Paul DePodesta.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence, and I’m not putting this all on Paul. I didn’t even know what the hell Paul did. All I know is Paul DePodesta had little to do with last year’s draft and nothing to do with this year’s draft, and the drafts looked phenomenal. We’ve got to see the kids play. On paper, it looks about as good as it could look right now,” Rizzo said.

The Browns have suddenly have two good drafts with little to no input or involvement from DePo… Rizz does NOT think that's a coincidence. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/bmNDdzyl0l — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 27, 2026

DePodesta, who had the title of chief strategy officer, left the organization in November to return to his baseball background after almost 10 years with the Browns. In that time, Cleveland had little success, and a lot of that blame could rightfully be directed at him.

He was seen as one of the driving forces behind the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, which cost the Browns three first-round draft picks. As for the selections they did have, DePodesta reportedly tried to talk them out of selecting Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In between, the Browns had so many underwhelming drafts that Berry’s job was thought to be in jeopardy multiple times since he rejoined the franchise in 2020. Then, after head coach Kevin Stefanski was fired this offseason, the GM was able to keep his job based in large part on his 2025 draft class, which included Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger as a second-round pick.

This year, the Browns were able to address their glaring needs at offensive lineman and wide receiver without having to reach or make a questionable trade to do so. They added tackle Spencer Fano and wideout KC Concepcion in the first round, and built further from there with linemen Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford and wide receiver Denzel Boston.

It looks like, without DePodesta to gum up the works, Berry may actually know what he’s doing.

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KC Concepcion Reveals Story Behind His Jersey Number