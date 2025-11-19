Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Myles Garrett’s Season

The Cleveland Browns entered this season expecting Myles Garrett to anchor their defense with consistent pressure and game-changing plays. He has delivered on every front.

Garrett leads the NFL in get-off speed while ranking first in both sacks and tackles for loss. Despite his dominance, Cleveland remains stuck at 2-8 near the bottom of the league standings.

Garrett continues rewriting the record books even as the Browns struggle to find wins. This season may end up being the best of his career. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot even hinted at a major season-long prediction for him during her recent appearance on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

“This is by far the best season I’ve ever seen him play. I do think he is going to obliterate the sack record of 22.5. He’s on pace to do that. He’s on pace to get 25.5 or something like that right now. I for sure think that he’s going to do that. He knows it’s within sight, but he definitely is 100% relentless this year, and he’s living up to his potential,” Cabot said.

.@MaryKayCabot says Myles Garrett is having the best season of his career by far and will obliterate the sack record of 22.5 sacks. ▶️: https://t.co/8QRI4ywHJa pic.twitter.com/SWU8QWlc9b — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) November 18, 2025

Garrett Eyes Historic Sack Record With Seven Games Left

Garrett has produced 39 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, and 21 quarterback hits through 11 weeks. Those numbers highlight the type of season he is putting together, regardless of Cleveland’s record.

His performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday added four more sacks to his total. Garrett now leads the NFL with 15 sacks, including 10 over his last three games.

He joined Hall of Famer Richard Dent as the only players in league history to record 10 sacks across a three-game stretch.

The current single-season sack record of 22.5 is shared by T.J. Watt from 2021 and Michael Strahan of the New York Giants from 2001. With seven games remaining, Garrett remains on pace to break that.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski's Surprising QB Admission Leaves Insider Puzzled