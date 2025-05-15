Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, May 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Shedeur Sanders This Season

Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Shedeur Sanders This Season

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Shedeur Sanders This Season
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks on their roster right now, four of whom are healthy.

One of those might not be on the team by the start of the season, but it’s hard to think they will trade either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi predicted whether we’d get to see Sanders take the field at some point this season.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” he claimed that he firmly expected Sanders to start one game at some point.

“I’ll say yes, based on history,” Grossi answered when asked whether Shedeur will start a game. “The Browns started nine quarterbacks over the last two years.”

He argued that history is on his side, as the Browns have started nine different quarterbacks over the past couple of years.

He also thinks it might happen when the league starts flexing primetime games.

Grossi has been overly critical of Sanders in the past.

He argued that he wasn’t an elite prospect because he didn’t boast any elite traits, and his tape and record were far from impressive.

But at the end of the day, the Browns took him anyway, and he will have to root for whoever is behind center.

The Browns will most likely roll with Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco as the starter, but this should be an open competition all season long.

NEXT:  Analyst Names Browns' 'Most Underrated Player' In 2025
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation