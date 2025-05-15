Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Shedeur Sanders This Season

The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks on their roster right now, four of whom are healthy.

One of those might not be on the team by the start of the season, but it’s hard to think they will trade either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi predicted whether we’d get to see Sanders take the field at some point this season.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” he claimed that he firmly expected Sanders to start one game at some point.

“I’ll say yes, based on history,” Grossi answered when asked whether Shedeur will start a game. “The Browns started nine quarterbacks over the last two years.”

He argued that history is on his side, as the Browns have started nine different quarterbacks over the past couple of years.

He also thinks it might happen when the league starts flexing primetime games.

Grossi has been overly critical of Sanders in the past.

He argued that he wasn’t an elite prospect because he didn’t boast any elite traits, and his tape and record were far from impressive.

But at the end of the day, the Browns took him anyway, and he will have to root for whoever is behind center.

The Browns will most likely roll with Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco as the starter, but this should be an open competition all season long.

