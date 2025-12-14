Insider Makes Case For Kevin Stefanski’s Return In 2026

The Cleveland Browns have won a grand total of six games over the past couple of seasons. Not many head coaches would be able to survive that.

That’s why, after two winning seasons in six years and just one playoff win, it only makes sense that the fans question whether Kevin Stefanski is the right man for the job. Some members of the media, on the other hand, don’t seem to feel that way.

Notably, that includes team insider Mary Kay Cabot.

In her latest column, she made a case for Stefanski to be given yet another chance in 2026.

“I think Kevin Stefanski deserves a chance to coach this team as the rookies head into their second seasons, and the Browns get better quarterback play next season out of Shedeur Sanders if he proves he’s their man. They’ll also add another strong draft class and be ready to contend in 2026 if they get good QB play. Stefanski paid his rookie dues this season, and should enjoy the benefits next season. I think he and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees make a good head coach/coordinator combo,” Cabot said.

That makes sense to a degree. Then again, it’s hard to demand accountability from the players when the results haven’t been there.

Whether Kevin Stefanski is or isn’t a good coach might be a futile debate at this point. Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest head coach of all time, and he just wasn’t the right head coach for that team at the time. The same with Andy Reid in Philadelphia and so many more.

Stefanski would probably land somewhere else if the Browns were to let him go. He might even go on to be one of the best offensive coordinators or head coaches in the game.

But after so many years of struggles and inconsistency, it might just be time to pull the plug and try something different.

