Browns Nation

Monday, October 7, 2024
Insider Makes Strong Statement About Browns GM Andrew Berry

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For the third straight week, the Cleveland Browns fell to an opponent that analysts thought coming into the season would be inferior to the AFC North franchise.

This season, however, the Browns have been inferior to nearly every team they’ve faced, a fact that analysts have pointed out as a surprising development for the Browns.

It’s a surprising development for Browns insider Tony Grossi, too.

Grossi took to X to share his thoughts, and the insider made a strong statement about where the blame lies for this roster, specifically naming the man in charge of the talent.

“Tough year for GM Andrew Berry,” Grossi wrote, adding “Had a big hand in what’s going on.”

Part of that process revolves around quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Grossi noted that any decision on Watson’s playing time would come “from above,” meaning head coach Kevin Stefanski may have his hands tied about playing the quarterback.

The 28-year-old athlete was the center of a trade in 2022 that mortgaged multiple first-round draft picks and several other draft selections for Cleveland in exchange for the signal caller.

Missing those draft picks while giving Watson a five-year, $230-million fully guaranteed contract has kept the Browns from acquiring talent on rookie deals that could make a difference.

Instead, the Browns have relied heavily on veterans, and many of those older athletes have been injured.

Indeed, nearly one-third of the 53-man roster was on the Browns’ weekly injury report heading into the Commanders contest on Sunday, and as many as a dozen players have been on the Injured Reserve (IR) list during the 2024 regular season.

NEXT:  Jason Garrett Doesn't Hold Back About Kevin Stefanski, Deshaun Watson
