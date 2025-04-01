Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Insider Makes Surprising Prediction About Andrew Berry’s Future

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Just a couple of years ago, the Cleveland Browns looked poised for contention.

They seemed to be on the right track to become a contending team for years to come.

Then, they won just three games and ended up with the No. 2 pick.

Of course, they’re not as bad as most three-win teams, but they’re clearly not as good as they thought they were, either.

However, they also know they can’t turn this around overnight.

That’s why team insider Tony Grossi believes that GM Andrew Berry will get a “two-year mulligan” to turn the franchise around.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi says that team owner Jimmy Haslam knows that there is only so much they can do this offseason.

“I think it’s a two-year mulligan. I think the owner understands that it’s going to take more than this offseason to turn this thing around,” Grossi said.

So, while Berry isn’t entirely off the hook, Grossi has gotten the sense that ownership will give him another year to get things right, mostly because they know they won’t be able to get back to contention until they find their quarterback.

This wasn’t a good offseason to find a franchise-caliber quarterback.

Sam Darnold was the biggest name in free agency, and the rookie quarterbacks are far from impressive.

Of course, the Browns could have done more than just getting Kenny Pickett so far, and it’s easy to understand why the fans don’t give him the benefit of the doubt.

But realistically speaking, this was never going to be the offseason that would have turned the team around and propelled them into Super Bowl contention.

Browns Nation