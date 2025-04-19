Insider Makes Surprising Prediction About Browns’ QB Competition

As the Cleveland Browns weigh their big decision for the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft, a different competition is flying slightly under the radar—the battle for who will be under center in 2025.

Kenny Pickett, recently acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick, is ready to compete for the starting job.

Meanwhile, Joe Flacco has returned to Cleveland after signing a one-year, $4 million deal that could potentially climb to $13 million with incentives.

While many observers believe Flacco has the edge given his successful stint with the Browns a few years ago, not everyone in Cleveland shares this view.

Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently shared her perspective on The Ken Carman Show, suggesting Pickett might actually be the frontrunner.

“I would say Kenny Pickett,” Cabot answered when asked who will win between Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Browns’ starting QB spot. “Well, just with the way the Browns have been talking up Kenny Pickett, it really seems to me that they’re setting expectations that Kenny can go out there and win the job, and they are talking about him in terms of a Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield. I think that’s what they see for Kenny.”

Neither quarterback is entering the offseason with a guaranteed starting role, and both appear to be embracing the challenge ahead.

The competition is shaping up to be genuinely competitive, with Pickett’s familiarity with the AFC North division and starting experience giving him a solid foundation.

Meanwhile, Flacco brings veteran leadership and a demonstrated ability to deliver in crucial moments for the Browns.

The decision will ultimately hinge on which quarterback demonstrates better command of Cleveland’s offensive system during training camp and preseason.

Both signal-callers have shown they can succeed at the NFL level, though in different circumstances and with varying degrees of consistency.

