Insider Names 1 TE Prospect That Could Be A ‘Steal’ For Browns In Draft

The Cleveland Browns have several positions to address during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fortunately, they will also have a myriad of options and draft picks.

Most fans and analysts will agree that they should look to add more help at tight end.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi pointed out that they could land one of the steals of the NFL Draft if they manage to get Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. in the fourth round:

“One player I would keep an eye on is Harold Fannin, the tight end from Bowling Green. If the Browns could nab him in the fourth round, that would be a steal,” wrote Grossi.

Fannin has ties to the Browns.

Even though he admittedly grew up a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he also said that he watched a lot of Browns football growing up in Ohio and that he would love to play for the organization.

Regardless of that, he’s an NFL-ready pass-catcher who could make an immediate impact at the next level, and he might only be available by the time the Browns are on the clock in the fourth round because of how deep this tight end class is.

Harold Fannin Jr He is my favorite TE to target in this 2025 class. pic.twitter.com/yxtsAaID8f — Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) January 30, 2025

Of course, the Browns have other positions atop the priority list, so they might not be able or willing to go after the top-notch tight end prospects, but the talent gap isn’t that wide, and Fannin might also turn out to be a star.

David Njoku was pretty banged up last season, and while he’s made big strides as a pass-catcher, he’s also had some ugly drops in the past.

Also, with the team looking to commit to the running game, adding more big bodies at the line of scrimmage will be a must for this team.

