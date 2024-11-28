Insider Names 2 Browns Players To Be Thankful For

The Cleveland Browns came into the 2024 NFL season with high hopes of being able to compete for a Super Bowl title, as the team finally was able to get healthy, outside of superstar running back Nick Chubb needing a bit more time to get back on the football field.

The return of star quarterback Deshaun Watson was thought to be a game-changer for the Browns, as they would finally be able to get back on track as a force to be reckoned with in the AFC.

Unfortunately, before Watson went down with another season-ending injury, Watson didn’t live up to expectations when healthy, nor did he help the team reclaim their status as a team that could dominate on both sides of the football.

Despite the team struggling and headed for a disappointing end to the season, Zac Jackson of The Athletic named 2 Browns players to be thankful for.

“They remain thankful for the likes of Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and some others, but the focus is on crucial decisions in the months ahead — and Jameis Winston potentially continuing his redemption tour this season. In a big-picture sense, this thing can still go many different ways,” Jackson said.

Even though the 2024 campaign will be forgettable, to say the least, Garrett and Ward are two players who don’t stop playing up their potential, as they continue to have their foot on the gas pedal while getting through a rough year for the team.

Only time will tell what will happen with the Browns moving forward, but the team has some gamers on the defensive side of the football.

