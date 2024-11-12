Insider Names 2 Browns Players To Watch In Second Half Of Season

The Cleveland Browns emerge from their bye week with a fresh perspective, shifting their focus toward evaluating young talent.

While this season hasn’t unfolded according to plan, several emerging players are showing promise as potential long-term starters, making their development crucial as the team looks ahead.

NFL Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently highlighted two names during her appearance on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show that Browns fans should monitor closely: rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash and defensive end Isaiah McGuire.

Both players represent intriguing prospects for the season’s remaining games.

“There are two players I would like to see more of in these final eight games,” Cabot explained. “One is Jamari Thrash. We haven’t seen any of him yet – he’s always inactive, and now is the time to see what he’s all about and what he can do.”

She also emphasized the importance of giving McGuire increased opportunities, noting, “Let’s throw Isaiah McGuire in there more and see if he can generate pressure off the edge, get some sacks. Myles Garrett needs these guys to step up and take some pressure away from him.”

.@1Tyvis asked @MaryKayCabot, who is one player to look out for when the Browns return from their bye week moving forward. Mary Kay gave us TWO!https://t.co/hbudTxqXsT pic.twitter.com/L5URAqCXcY — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) November 12, 2024

The Browns’ recent trade of Za’Darius Smith opens the door for their young defensive talent to step forward alongside their All-Pro pass rusher.

McGuire, selected in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, had a quiet rookie season but now stands poised to play a larger role in Cleveland’s defensive schemes.

Thrash entered the season surrounded by optimism, with many expecting his rapid ascent up the depth chart.

Despite these expectations remaining unfulfilled so far, his college performance suggests significant potential.

The rookie receiver earned recognition for his exceptional body control and consistently demonstrated proficiency in sideline catches.

Cleveland’s strategy shift toward developing young talent became evident with Smith’s departure.

This transition period presents an opportunity for the Browns to evaluate and nurture their promising young players as they build for the future.

