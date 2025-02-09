Insider Names 2 Veteran QBs Who Browns Could Sign

It’s no secret the Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of a quarterback, which has been the case for decades with this franchise and is more magnified now because the team has a QB locked up for 2025 who has a $72.9 million cap hit and likely won’t play the entire season.

While Deshaun Watson will remain on the roster for another year or two, it has become clear that he isn’t the answer.

One insider recently named two veterans who the team could sign.

While speaking on GameDay on NFL Network before Sunday’s Super Bowl, Tom Pelissero said that he believes the Browns would likely take Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick even if Watson were healthy.

However, he believes Kirk Cousins or Daniel Jones could be veteran solutions that could still be signed even if the team drafts a QB at No. 2 overall.

NFL Network analyst @TomPelissero says watch out for Daniel Jones or Kirk Cousins to the Browns. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/C4PNddzPCw — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 9, 2025

Pelissero believes the Browns’ QB situation is such a mess that they wouldn’t rule out bringing in two quarterbacks, ideally one with the second pick and one as a veteran free agent, to serve as a bridge QB or a potential mentor off the bench.

Having a bridge quarterback has worked quite well throughout history, including in recent years for QBs such as Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, and Justin Herbert, none of who were starters on day one.

The Browns need to nail this offseason and build a seamless transition out of the Deshaun Watson era.

