Sunday, August 17, 2025
Insider Names 3 Areas Of Concern For Browns After Eagles Game

Justin Hussong
By
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns moved to 2-0 in the preseason on Saturday by taking down the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 22-13 in a performance that featured a few solid showings from some notable members of the roster.

While third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel showed some positive development and Gage Larvadain continued his push to make the roster as an undrafted free agent wide receiver, one insider named three areas of concern for the team after the win.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson shared on X that the team’s areas of concern are offensive firepower, cornerback depth, and offensive line depth.

The lack of offensive firepower could solve itself once Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Harold Fannin Jr. all take the field, as none of them participated in this preseason game.

Corner and offensive line depth are not new issues, especially now that Martin Emerson Jr. is out for the year with a torn Achilles.

This offensive line is going to have to stay healthy, which was an issue last season, as the team gave up a whopping 66 sacks.

On paper, a starting line of Dawand Jones, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin can be a strong offensive line, but beyond those five, things get dicey rather quickly.

It’s far too early to make any sweeping generalizations at this point in the offseason, but it’s clear the Browns still have some work to do going into Week 3 of the preseason.

It was nice to log another win, and hopefully, the coaching staff gained more clarity on what the depth chart could look like heading into Week 1.

