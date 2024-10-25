Insider Names 3 Browns Players That Could Be Traded

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to start the season, beginning the year 1-6 in what began as a potential repeat playoff campaign.

With the Browns now looking like sellers instead of buyers at the NFL trade deadline, rumors have swirled about what players – if any – would be available.

Already, Cleveland has dealt wide receiver Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round selection in 2026.

Will others follow?

NFL insider Tom Pelissero believes three more players could garner interest over the next two weeks before the league closes out its trade window for the 2024 NFL season.

On “The Rich Eisen Show” Friday, the insider named three Browns players who could be available before the trade deadline for the right price (via X).

“I would certainly anticipate they’re going to get calls on guys like Za’Darius Smith, (a) player like Greg Newsome who maybe potentially could be available,” Pelissero said, adding, “There’s other guys, Elijah Moore, could somebody call about him?”

💻 @TomPelissero The #NFL Trade Deadline is less than two weeks away — what names should be keeping an eye on in the coming days? Myles Garrett? Maxx Crosby?#NFL #DawgPound #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Xv90QxWTHu — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 25, 2024

Smith’s name has popped up multiple times over the past two weeks.

The defensive end has enjoyed a strong start to his 10th season in the league, recording four sacks and 18 tackles in seven games.

Newsome’s name was heavily mentioned before the start of the season as a trade candidate when the team had not picked up the defensive back’s fifth-year extension.

The Browns did, however, and the former first-round pick could garner significant value in a trade.

Moore’s name has not popped up much, but the wide receiver could be playing for his third team in his four NFL seasons with a trade.

This year, Moore has 22 receptions on 30 targets, recording 136 receiving yards without a score through seven games.

NEXT:

Deshaun Watson Underwent Surgery On Friday