Deshaun Watson Underwent Surgery On Friday

The Cleveland Browns lost more than a football game in Week 7 when the team faced off against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Indeed, the Browns also lost their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In the second quarter, Watson looked to scramble before he quickly pulled up and fell to the ground without contact.

An MRI confirmed the right Achilles tendon was torn on Monday, meaning the quarterback would miss the remainder of the season.

On Friday, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on X that Watson underwent surgery to repair the issue.

Watson has been a much-maligned figure in Cleveland.

The Browns originally acquired Watson in 2022, trading away three first-round draft picks and three other picks to obtain his services from Houston.

Cleveland promptly signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract that has invoked most of the complaints surrounding the player.

He played only six games that first season in Cleveland as Watson was suspended for off-the-field issues after sitting the entire previous season for the same issue.

In 2023, the quarterback played only six games again as he was injured, requiring surgery to repair his throwing shoulder.

This season, Watson advanced to a seventh game before being injured.

In his Cleveland career, Watson is just 9-10 as the starting quarterback.

Watson has completed 61.2 percent of his passes in a Browns uniform, throwing for 3,365 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the team.

The quarterback also has thrown 12 interceptions while logging 465 rushing yards during his time in Cleveland.

