Insider Names 3 DL Browns Could Target This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the game last season.

That’s why it only makes sense for them to try and get even better on that side of the field, as they already showed they could give the offense a helping hand by flipping the field and creating turnovers.

Jim Schwartz was just named Assistant Coach of the Year, and rightfully so, and he will look to work his magic again in 2024.

Considering that, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com revealed that the Browns could target Christian Wilkins, Jonathan Greenard, or Chase Young in free agency (via Faithful Dawgs Podcast).

Three defensive lineman that the #Browns might show interest in if they hit Free Agency via @MaryKayCabot. – Christian Wilkins – Jonathan Greenard – Chase Young

Wilkins has been linked with a move to Berea multiple times over the past couple of weeks.

He was teammates with Deshaun Watson at Clemson and they share the same agent, and the Miami Dolphins might not be able to retain him.

Greenard was also teammates with Watson on the Houston Texans.

And while HC DeMeco Ryans will want to keep building the team around the defense and not lose any key players, they might look to target some bigger names.

As for Young, he was quite solid for the San Francisco 49ers after being traded from the Washington Commanders.

There will always be injury concerns with him, but he’s still young, and the talent is most definitely there.

The Browns should also look to revamp their wide receiver corps, and perhaps the money could be more helpful on that side of the field.

Then again, these guys are just too talented not to make a run at them.