Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals Why Browns Should Draft Abdul Carter

Cleveland Browns fans and NFL analysts can’t seem to agree on who the team should pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many are certain the team will draft a quarterback given their need at the position, while others are more in favor of the Browns taking the best player available.

Of course, there’s a debate about the best players in the draft and the order they should go in, which makes the Browns’ decision that much more difficult.

The decision isn’t difficult for Mel Kiper Jr., a well-regarded draft analyst, who laid out a clear picture of who the Browns should take in a recent segment on ESPN.

“Abdul Carter is a great pass rusher, so is Myles Garrett. It’s nice to have two of them, and in a conference with great quarterbacks,” Kiper said.

Kiper is under the impression that pairing an elite defensive prospect like Carter could be the best-case scenario for this team.

Not only would he get to play alongside Garrett, who has been among the best defenders in the league since he was drafted, but he’d get to learn from him as well, which could help propel his career even further.

The Browns can’t afford to whiff on another first-round pick, and whoever they choose will be put under a microscope for the next few seasons, with people wondering if they made the right call.

Taking anyone with a top-three pick is risky, and there have been “can’t miss” prospects in the past that have missed and flopped, which is why there are no guarantees in this league.

It will be interesting to see how this situation pans out for the Browns, especially given their first-round draft history.

