Young Browns Playmaker Could Breakout In 2025

The Cleveland Browns are facing a tough situation right now.

On the one hand, they have Jerome Ford, who’s still young and could turn out to be a good player.

On the other hand, this NFL Draft class is stacked with talented running backs.

However, Ford could be a prime breakout candidate, which is why they should stick with him.

Stats show that Ford ranked No. 14 with his 80.3 run grade in 2024.

He was tied for the fourth most rushing yards per attempt (5.4), logged 3.5 yards after contact per attempt, and was tied for fifth in the league in that regard.

Jerome Ford in 2024 (min. 100 carries): 🔶 80.3 run grade (14th)

🔸5.4 YPA (T-4th)

Ford failed to step up in Nick Chubb’s absence and establish himself as a marquee running back.

Then again, to be fair, it’s not like the team did much to help his case.

The team was constantly trailing and forced to put the ball in the air.

The offensive line was also far from efficient, and there weren’t many – if any – gaps for the running game to develop.

All things considered, there are reasons to be optimistic about Ford, and people still believe that he can be a featured back.

Then again, the Browns should also consider all their options and have a Plan B in place.

From bringing Chubb back on a team-friendly deal to taking another back at some point in the NFL Draft, it’s a major issue they must address.

