Analyst Reveals Potential Underwhelming QB Matchup For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns don’t have anything left to play for during the 2024 NFL season other than draft positioning.

The Browns sit at 3-12 and have lost four in a row, a possible signal that they should tank in order to secure a higher pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The quarterback position has to be addressed in the offseason as Deshaun Watson will be coming off a torn Achilles while Jameis Winston is set to become a free agent.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now Cleveland’s starting QB, though it’s become clear he is not their future at the position.

In Week 17, the Browns likely will not be facing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is listed as doubtful due to a hip injury.

If Tagovailoa doesn’t play, Tyler Huntley would start for Miami, which would make for an intriguing quarterback matchup.

“At the Greenbrier in July, I could only dream of a DTR [vs.]Tyler Huntley duel. Now it’s reality. Lets go!” analyst Tony Grossi wrote on X.

Thompson-Robinson and Huntley spent the preseason battling for the No. 3 quarterback spot on the Browns’ depth chart, with Huntley eventually released after Cleveland couldn’t find a trade partner.

Huntley first landed on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad before being signed by the Dolphins.

Now, he has a chance to get some revenge, creating an interesting subplot for an otherwise underwhelming game on the Week 17 slate.

