Analyst Says Potential Browns QB Target Is Most ‘Pro-Ready’

For months, the Cleveland Browns’ plans for the NFL Draft have been one of the biggest talking points around the league.

Recently, it seemed like they were ready to go with either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

Now, with Russell Wilson no longer being an option, their plans may have changed.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Don Yaeger claimed that they should go with Shedeur Sanders, who’s a more ‘pro-ready’ quarterback prospect than Cam Ward.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned analyst stated that Sanders’ preparation, coaching, and discipline made him a more pro-ready quarterback.

“Shedeur is far more pro-ready than Cam is,” Yaeger said.

He also stated that he managed to complete 70%+ of his passes despite playing behind a terrible offensive line, and he gushed about his touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Yaeger also thinks that his pre-game routine and Tom Brady’s coaching will do wonders for Sanders in the pros.

Sanders is a very polarizing prospect.

He’s not very athletic or mobile, but he’s perhaps the best decision-maker in this class.

He’s also used to being in the spotlight, and he’s not going to be bothered by the perks and demands of the NFL lifestyle.

If anything, he will embrace them.

However, his arm talent is quite suspect, and his ceiling might not be as high as one would expect from a player who could go as high as No. 2.

Then again, with not many more options for a starting quarterback next season, the Browns might have no choice at this point.

