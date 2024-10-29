Insider Names Browns Lineman As Trade Candidate For Vikings

Until Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens, many analysts and fans were sinking their teeth into potential trade scenarios for the Cleveland Browns.

At 1-6, the Browns were seen as sellers for this year’s trade deadline, and analysts were anticipating the team to make moves to secure more draft picks for a potential rebuild in 2025.

But after earning a 29-24 victory in Week 8, the trade rumors swirling around the Browns have died down.

That hasn’t stopped The Athletic’s Alec Lewis from naming one potential Browns player the Minnesota Vikings could look to acquire with the loss of offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw.

On X, the account Vikingz Fan Page shared Lewis’ report that named Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills as a potential replacement candidate for Darrisaw on Tuesday.

“If the Vikings decide to go with an external option at LT, here are 3 potential names mentioned, per (Alec Lewis): Browns LT Jedrick Wills, Jaguars LT Cam Robinson, Titans LT Daniel Brunskill,” the post explained.

If the #Vikings decide to go with an external option at LT, here are 3 potential names mentioned, per @alec_lewis: • #Browns LT Jedrick Wills

• #Jaguars LT Cam Robinson

— VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 29, 2024

Wills has been a lightning rod of criticism this season from Cleveland’s fanbase as the left tackle – who was injured last season – has not appeared to be as strong this year in his limited time on the field.

The former No. 10 overall pick has played only four games this season, and he was not available against the Ravens.

Over the past two seasons, Wills has played just 12 contests due to a knee injury he sustained during the team’s 27-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in November 2023.

