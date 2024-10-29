Stats Show Cedric Tillman’s Growth After Browns Trade Amari Cooper

In Cleveland’s six contests in 2024, the Browns possessed one of the worst offenses in the league.

Cleveland did not earn more than 300 total offensive yards in any of those outings, and the squad ranked last in the NFL in that category.

With the Browns mired in a then-four-game losing streak, Cleveland made a surprising move by sending wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round draft pick next April to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round selection in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026.

The trade opened up a spot in the Browns’ starting lineup for a wide receiver, a role that second-year player Cedric Tillman has filled.

Actually, the wide receiver has more than filled that role.

On X, “The Dawgs” podcast shared how Tillman’s performance had dramatically changed since the team’s decision to trade Cooper.

In two weeks, Tillman has now been targeted 21 times, earning 15 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

“People might need to take his name off the list of wide receivers that Andrew Berry has not hit on for the Browns,” the X post concluded.

Cedric Tillman’s stats before and after the Amari Cooper trade couldn’t be more different. Before trade:

– 6 games

– 5 targets

– 3 receptions, 9 yards, 0 TDs After trade:

– 2 games

– 21 targets

– 15 receptions, 180 yards, 2 TDs People might need to take his name off the list… pic.twitter.com/nOmtfz2RsM — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) October 28, 2024

Before the trade, Tillman had been targeted only five times in six contests, earning three receptions for nine yards and zero touchdowns.

In addition to Cooper, the Browns are also experiencing life without starter Deshaun Watson.

The quarterback suffered an Achilles tear during the team’s loss in Week 7 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

This week, Jameis Winston filled in for Watson, and the veteran quarterback finished with 334 passing yards.

Against the Ravens, Tillman became one of Winston’s top targets as the wide receiver led the team with 99 receiving yards and was second on the team with seven receptions.

