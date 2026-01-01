Insider Names ‘Ideal Fit’ For Kevin Stefanski If He’s Fired

The Cleveland Browns have to consider all their options in the offseason. They have seemingly been reluctant to move on from head coach Kevin Stefanski, but given his recent record, it’s hard to justify keeping him around for much longer.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean that other teams around the league wouldn’t be interested in his services if he were to be made available. For years, many analysts have claimed that Stefanski would land another job in the league right away if he were to be let go, be it as a head coach or as an offensive coordinator.

With that in mind, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler did his due diligence on Stefanski and his potential market in the offseason.

In his latest column, he claimed that the New York Giants would be an ideal fit for him.

“Stefanski might be the strongest retread candidate in the eyes of many. The Giants would be an ideal fit. And trades of any kind are never off the table in Cleveland, but it’d be tricky trying to trade a coach who’s 7-26 over the past two years,” Fowler wrote.

The Giants will have arguably the most appealing head coaching situation in the league. And since they seem committed to Jaxson Dart, it would make sense for them to hire another offensive-minded head coach to replace Brian Daboll.

That being said, the Giants should have no shortage of potential candidates looking to get the job. They might be able to do better than a head coach who has won a total of seven games over the past couple of years.

Stefanski might be a good coach, but that’s not even up for debate at this point. He simply may not be the right guy to lead this team at this moment, and it may be better for all parties involved to end this partnership.

