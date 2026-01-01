Shedeur Sanders Reveals What He Wants To Prove On Sunday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has one more chance on Sunday to prove to this front office that he should be the starting quarterback in 2026, and potentially beyond. He has restored some hope with this fan base and has helped open up the offense during his time as the starter, and with one more game against the Cincinnati Bengals and their bad defense, he has an opportunity to solidify himself as the new franchise QB.

Sanders helped lead the Browns to another win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, marking the fourth year in a row the Browns beat the Steelers in Cleveland. The rookie had another up-and-down performance and spoke with the media on New Year’s Eve about what he is looking to do on Sunday.

Insider Scott Petrak shared a clip from Sanders’ media session, and he sounds like he is getting more comfortable both in his role and with the press. He briefly touched on his mindset heading into the game and what he is looking to prove.

“Really just stay consistent. Taking what they give me. Whenever we get off rhythm, get back on rhythm, get back on track. I think that’s the next part of my game I’m trying to evolve. Whenever either we’re stagnant or some adversity comes, being able to get back on track.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on what he wants to show in finale. pic.twitter.com/u2KRDTbZ0u — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 31, 2025

Sanders’ deep ball and his ability to extend plays have added elements to this offense that weren’t there prior to him taking over as the starter, but he still has to improve in the turnover department. He has thrown an interception in six of the seven games he has appeared in and has seven picks in his last three starts.

Finishing the season with a clean performance would be a great way for him to head into the offseason, especially against one of the league’s worst defenses. It sounds like he has the right approach heading into the Bengals game, and hopefully, he won’t get off rhythm too often or see too much adversity on Sunday and can deliver his best performance of the season.

NEXT:

Interesting Rumor Is Circulating About Jim Schwartz In Cleveland