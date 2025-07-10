Insider Names Key Factor Browns Are Considering In QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is reaching a pivotal moment as the 2025 season approaches.

With training camp edging closer, the battle has essentially boiled down to two distinct philosophies represented by Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Respected insider Mary Kay Cabot believes the final decision will come down to which style best suits the team’s offensive identity.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan’s Talking Heads, Cabot outlined the fundamental choice facing the coaching staff.

“I think those guys are probably neck and neck, and will be determined by style, is another thing. When you go with Joe, you will be deciding that you’re not going to be using some of the quarterback movement that you can do with Kenny Pickett. You’d be giving up that movement in the name of those big, explosive plays. It’s just a matter of big, explosive play, plus sometimes turning the ball over, versus quarterback movement and protecting the football. Those are kind of the two sides of the ledger that they’ll have to be working on and deciding on,” Cabot said.

The contrast between the two quarterbacks creates an interesting dynamic for Kevin Stefanski and his offensive staff.

Flacco brings proven arm strength and the ability to connect on deep throws that can change games instantly.

His experience showed during his previous stint with Cleveland, where he demonstrated solid chemistry with key receivers like Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku.

Pickett offers a different dimension with his mobility and ability to extend plays beyond the pocket.

His presence could allow the Browns to incorporate more movement-based concepts and designed quarterback runs that add another layer to their offensive attack.

The team has implemented a structured approach to evaluate both quarterbacks through a “two-spot” drill system during camp.

This setup ensures equal opportunities for all four quarterbacks on the roster, including developmental prospects Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

While Gabriel and Sanders represent future potential, the immediate focus remains on determining whether Flacco’s veteran presence or Pickett’s athletic versatility provides the better foundation for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

