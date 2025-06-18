Shedeur Sanders Could Potentially Make NFL History In Week 1

The Cleveland Browns could’ve taken Shedeur Sanders multiple times in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They ultimately chose to trade up to get him and mercifully end his shocking slide in the fifth round.

That means that they liked him, but not as much as was thought heading into the draft.

But they believe he has enough upside to be a valuable selection at No. 144 overall.

Unfortunately, history isn’t on his side.

It’s unusual for a fifth-round pick to become a starter, much less right away.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com had some bad news for those who want to see Sanders as the starting quarterback in Week 1.

“Ever hear of NFL quarterback Randy Hedberg? Didn’t think so. But if Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders can make the quantum leap from the back of the depth chart to QB1 to start on opening day, he’ll forever be linked with the obscure signal-caller,” Cabot wrote. “The Browns’ fifth-round pick out of Colorado, Sanders would become just the second quarterback selected in the fifth round or later of the NFL Draft since the 1970 merger to start Week 1.”

Hedberg, an eighth-round pick in the 1977 NFL Draft, started for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of that season, so it’s been done in the past, which means it isn’t impossible.

Then again, the odds aren’t in Sanders’ favor.

The rookie has drawn some buzz and turned plenty of heads during offseason practices, but he has yet to play with the starters, so the coaching staff doesn’t think he’s ready to handle that kind of heat just yet.

The Browns have had multiple quarterbacks start for them every season recently, so Sanders may get a chance at some point this season.

It just doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen for the opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.

Sanders might have a huge following, but he’s a rookie first and foremost, and he will have to earn his spot like everybody else.

