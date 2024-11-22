Insider Names The Biggest Flaw With Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Jameis Winston has taken over the quarterback job for the Cleveland Browns and run with the opportunity, completely reenergizing this locker room and giving the offense a much-needed shot in the arm that Deshaun Watson could not provide over the season’s first seven games.

While Winston is doing a nice job as the starter, many wondered why the team didn’t turn to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback instead.

One insider recently pointed out DTR’s biggest flaw, which played a big part in the Browns turning to Winston instead of him.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic recently wrote an article about Jameis’ performance over the past month and pointed out how he is further complicating the team’s long-term plans at quarterback, but also mentioned a flaw with Thompson-Robinson.

“The biggest flaw to DTR can’t be fixed. He looks too small and fragile to survive an entire season. He gets hurt seemingly every time he plays,” Lloyd said.

Thompson-Robinson is listed at 6’2″ and 203 pounds, which is slender for a quarterback.

He was disappointing during his only opportunity this season against the Cincinnati Bengals after Watson went down, finishing 11-for-24 with 82 yards, two interceptions, and one fumble.

He posted just a 53.6 percent completion percentage last season on 112 passing attempts for just one touchdown and four interceptions, and the 2023 fifth-round pick clearly hasn’t shown enough to be worthy of supplanting Winston.

He was always going to be a project quarterback, and there’s no harm in the Browns keeping him around as a backup to see if he can continue developing, but the team is all in on Jameis right now.

NEXT:

Greg Newsome Says 1 Steelers Player Is A 'Fake Tough Guy'