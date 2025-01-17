Insider Believes Browns Could Bring Back Familiar QB In 2025

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season was one they wouldn’t mind leaving in the rearview mirror.

This team struggled with injuries all season at nearly every position, and couldn’t seem to find their footing.

Even the most out-of-touch Browns fan would tell you that the team’s biggest need is a new quarterback, as the current options on the roster have left something to be desired.

People have brought up several different solutions, from rookies to free agents, hoping to come up with the best possible option for the Browns.

With many analysts suggesting that the Browns should just bring in a quarterback for a season or two, Tony Grossi suggested a familiar face that they could sign for pennies on the dollar.

“I don’t think the Browns want to invest too heavily in the transition quarterback, the bridge quarterback. They want someone who can win, and that’s why I think Flacco shouldn’t be ruled out. He’s not going to hold them up, ransom,” Grossi said.

Joe Flacco, while not the athlete he used to be, brought the Browns to the playoffs in 2023.

The team might have lost their opening playoff game, but his success was a sign that the Browns could win with a competent quarterback.

A lot of things had to go their way to make it to the playoffs, but at the end of the day, nobody asks how you got there, as long as you got there.

Flacco is just one of many options that are being tossed around, so it will be interesting to see who the Browns ultimately go with.

NEXT:

Analyst Names The Best Free Agent QB The Browns Should Sign