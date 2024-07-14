Insider Names Top Storyline For Browns Training Camp

With the Browns set to report for training camp on July 23, several questions surrounding the team are coming into focus.

Questions abound about Deshaun Watson’s recovery, Amari Cooper’s extension, and how the offense will adjust this season with Ken Dorsey becoming the team’s offensive coordinator during the offseason.

Yet insider Dan Labbe has one burning question that has yet to be answered.

On 92.3 The Fan’s Sunday morning talk show with Spence Graham, The Plain Dealer’s Labbe pointed to how the wide receiver group would shape up after the Browns acquired Jerry Jeudy from the Broncos in March.

“I kind of want to see this whole receiving corps and how it shakes out, and sort of how these guys all fit in this new Ken Dorsey offense,” Labbe said on the show.

Labbe suggested that the top three wide receiver positions were set with Cooper, Jeudy, and Elijah Moore, but he questioned how Dorsey would utilize those three players.

Beyond the top three receivers, Labbe said he does not know how the remainder of the depth chart would play out beyond Cedric Tillman after multiple coaches sang his praises during the offseason workouts.

Tillman could supplant Moore as the third receiver Labbe said, but added he would be surprised if that were the case.

Ultimately, Tillman – who is in his second season – could win the job throughout the course of the season over Moore, especially as the Browns have yet to extend the fourth-year wide receiver beyond this season.

