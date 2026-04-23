Insider Names Which Prospect Browns Should Avoid At No. 6

The NFL Draft is nearly here, which means that mock draft season is almost over. This will likely spur a sigh of relief among NFL fans everywhere, as every prominent analyst has been touting their mocks for months, hoping to be the most accurate in the industry.

The Cleveland Browns have some big decisions to make when it comes to their two first-rounders, as this team needs an infusion of talent, especially on offense. Whether it’s the offensive line or the wide receiver position, the hope is that the Browns take a hard look at that side of the ball and make sweeping changes.

A lot of the conversation has revolved around who fans and analysts want the team to take, who will make the most sense for this roster moving forward.

There was a recent piece on ESPN Cleveland about who the Browns should NOT pursue, and analyst Tony Grossi was adamant that Kaydn Proctor is the worst decision imaginable.

“Probably Kadyn Proctor [would make my head explode at No. 6]. Jordyn Tyson would be a problem for me, too. That injury risk, especially choosing him over Carnell Tate. I think it would be Proctor. I don’t believe the Proctor love,” Grossi said.

Who is a player who you DO NOT WANT the Browns to pick at no. 6 under any circumstances 👀 "Kadyn Proctor," – @TonyGrossi 😯 FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/vxSen15DFj pic.twitter.com/2lr8ujfz3i — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 23, 2026

As Grossi mentioned, Proctor’s injury risk and history put a lot of people on pause during the pre-draft process. He is viewed as a high-ceiling offensive tackle prospect, but he’s had some shoulder and ankle injuries in the past that could limit his overall ceiling and longevity in the NFL.

There’s no such thing as a safe or fool-proof pick, but with the Browns’ struggles in mind, they might want to consider players with less inherent risk. Anyone can get injured, but it’s much more common for players who have had major injuries in the past to re-injure themselves at any given moment. An offensive lineman like Spencer Fano might be a better option for them, especially since his injury history isn’t as troubling.

At the end of the day, the front office is going to do what they think is best, but if analysts like Grossi had anything to say about it, they’d look the other way when Proctor’s name is brought up.

NEXT:

Insider Weighs In On Browns' Chances Of Staying At No. 6