Insider Weighs In On Browns’ Chances Of Staying At No. 6

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most desirable picks for night one of the NFL draft. Holding the No. 6 pick puts the team in a great position, and they need to figure out what to do with it.

Although many people assume they will use the No. 6 to pick a new and promising rookie, other people predict that GM Andrew Berry will trade away that selection, using it to move down and acquire a few more picks. He has done this before, so it’s not unreasonable to expect him to do it again.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot spoke about the possibility of the Browns moving off of the No. 6 pick, and she said she doesn’t see it happening.

“I think the chances are pretty good they stay there because you have to make sure you have the right deal to move down. They are one of the first teams that I think teams will target for a move-up. They will get calls, they will have interest in the pick, it just matters if the deal is good enough or not to make it,” Cabot said.

"I think the chances are pretty good they stay there. You have to make sure you have the right deal to move down… They will get calls, they will have interest in the pick, it just matters if the deal is good enough or not to make it." 📞@MaryKayCabot on the Browns chances of… pic.twitter.com/RvCqIjHXcV — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 23, 2026

As Cabot mentioned, the Browns will surely receive plenty of phone calls. There will be other teams throughout the NFL hoping to climb upwards. But even though they’ll reach out to Cleveland, it doesn’t mean Berry will agree to any deal.

He will only say yes if he is sure that his team can acquire more picks and also leave the draft with the sort of players they want. That’s what happened last year, when they gave up their No. 2 pick for No. 5. They got Mason Graham, but they also brought in a draft pick that they’ll be using this year. Any potential deal has to put a lot on the table for the Browns.

It’s also important to remember that Browns fans want to see their team acquire real talent that is ready to play and win next season. The idea of gaining more draft picks is enticing, but loyal Browns followers don’t want to wait much longer to see their team turn a corner and win more.

Berry will listen to every offer, but he has to consider what a potential deal brings to his team, now and in the future.

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Browns Insider Says Rumored Draft Trade Offer Makes Sense