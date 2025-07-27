Browns Nation

Sunday, July 27, 2025
Insider Notes Encouraging Training Camp Trend For Shedeur Sanders

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most interesting storylines in the entire league right now.

On the one hand, they have a four-man race at the quarterback position.

On the other hand, they have plenty of people rooting for the underdog.

Shedeur Sanders seems to be the last guy in the pecking order, and, ironically, he also may have the highest upside and the largest fan base.

So far, the Browns haven’t given him any first-team reps.

However, Cleveland.com insider Ashley Bastock believes that might be just about to change, as he’s reportedly closing the gap between him and Dillon Gabriel:

“Really I feel like the last two days in particular, it’s felt even closer between him and Dillon Gabriel in terms of the reps they’re getting. And you know, seeing Shedeur go against twos the last couple of days has been some of the most quality reps we’ve seen him get,” Bastock said.

The Browns shocked plenty of people when they took Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Not many people had him on their radar, much less in the third round.

The decision was even more controversial once they took Sanders just a couple of rounds later.

Even so, that also shows that the Browns had Gabriel ahead of him in the pecking order, and that might still be the case.

Sanders was reportedly the most accurate among all quarterbacks in the earlier stages of their offseason preparation, but he didn’t get to work against the starters, and that trend is reportedly still the same.

The Browns will now have to figure out whether they need to give him an extended look against the starters.

Even if he’s the last guy on the depth chart, they need to give him a chance if he proves to be ready.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation