Browns Nation

Sunday, July 27, 2025
Myles Garrett Weighs In On Unique QB Situation

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in the spotlight right now.

They have one of the strangest situations in the entire league, as they have four potential starters at the most crucial position in all of sports.

It’s not usual to see four players battle for the quarterback spot, let alone at this point in the offseason.

Nevertheless, as much as there’s some strong competition there, Myles Garrett sees nothing but camaraderie between them.

Talking to the media, the Browns’ star pass-rusher talked about how they’ve helped one another out.

“They help each other, and they work together. The guys aren’t afraid to make mistakes and go out there and try to make a play. The young guys talking to Joe or Joe talking to the young guys, they’re not afraid to seek each other out and make each other better,” Garrett said.

As things stand now, it seems like Joe Flacco is leading the way to be the starting quarterback.

That makes perfect sense, since he’s already familiar with the offense and is the most experienced player in the group – and on the team.

Then, the Browns have Kenny Pickett also taking some first-team reps, and he’s reportedly looked solid.

Dillon Gabriel rounds out the group of quarterbacks getting first-team reps, since Shedeur Sanders has only done his work against backups.

Whatever the case, Garrett will be under a lot of pressure this season, and he will be asked to be the leader of this team on and off the field.

The Browns will only go as far as their defense can lead them, and Garrett is obviously the most important player on that side of the field.

Of course, whoever gets the nod at quarterback will also have a ton of weight on his shoulders, but Garrett will still be the team’s most important player.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation