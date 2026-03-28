Insider Points Out Critical Issue For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have had a busy offseason thus far after getting creative with the Deshaun Watson and Myles Garrett contracts to free up some much-needed cap room to use in free agency. GM Andrew Berry has brought in nearly an entirely new offensive line and sprinkled some depth throughout the roster, and now all eyes are on what will be a critical 2026 draft.

Berry crushed the 2025 draft and has plenty of capital to work with in this year’s draft as well. As exciting as all of this is, ESPN’s Tony Grossi still has his concerns.

During a recent episode of The Daily Grossi for ESPN Cleveland, Grossi spoke about two of the team’s biggest holes, which are left tackle and center. He wonders what Andrew Berry’s plan is and if the draft was the plan the whole time to fill these spots.

“What is Andrew’s plan at left tackle and center? How is it that here we are three weeks before the draft and there really is not a bonafide starting center or left tackle on this team? Did it just happen that way or was this his plan all the way to wait for the draft?” said Grossi.

The Browns signed Elgton Jenkins in free agency, so center isn’t as big of a concern as Grossi made it out to be. Berry went hard after interior offensive line help on the open market, and if the Browns draft a center, it will likely be a late-round pick who would potentially serve as a developmental piece for a few years.

Left tackle is certainly a bigger issue, and it seems obvious that drafting one in the first round has been the plan the whole time. You don’t typically find franchise-altering left tackles in free agency, so with the sixth and 24th picks in a draft full of blind-side talent, the Browns will have multiple opportunities to round out this O-Line in a meaningful way.

Of course, a draft-day trade could be in the cards just like it was last year, but regardless of what the Browns do, it would be shocking if they exited the first day of the draft without a new left tackle. Grossi and the fans needn’t worry, because this void is too obvious and it would be unfathomable for Berry not to have a solution to such a glaring question.

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