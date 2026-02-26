Todd Monken Reveals Story Behind His Viral NFL Combine Outfit

The 2026 NFL Combine is nearly here, the first NFL action since the Super Bowl ended. It’s an opportunity for prospective players to showcase their skills, which is especially valuable for a team like the Cleveland Browns, who have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft.

Todd Monken is hoping to make a statement in his first draft with the Browns.

But, before he had a chance to watch athletes work out in the Combine or figure out who he’s going to draft, Monken made a wardrobe statement at the Combine that turned heads. As he mentioned in a segment of PFT Live at the Combine, Monken let everyone know why he was decked out head-to-toe in Nike gear, which included a sweatshirt and hat.

“So, I had like $500 worth of Nike gear from the Ravens, before they fired me, I thought I’d spend the money,” Monken said.

Todd Monken always great for a sound bite. He revealed to @ProFootballTalk how he got the gear he was wearing at the NFL Scouting Combine today #Browns pic.twitter.com/PR5CNOy0bp — Jackson McCurry (@JackMcCurry08) February 25, 2026

As Monken noted, he had one final opportunity to spend the Nike money he had available from the Ravens, so he took it and decided to sport those clothes at this event. For Monken, the Combine is a great opportunity to show the rest of the league that he’s a great head coach and that he has big things planned for the Browns.

This interview with PFT will almost certainly not be the only one he takes over the next few weeks, as people certainly have questions about the direction he’s going to take this team. As fans are well aware, the Browns have a lot of work to do ahead of the 2026 season, and Monken is going to be watched like a hawk until Week 1.

Every move will be met with scrutiny, and every decision will be questioned until the Browns prove that they are more than just the bottom-feeders of the AFC North. Monken has plenty of experience building up another AFC North team in the Ravens, but it remains to be seen what he can pull off with this Cleveland team.

