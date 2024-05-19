Insider Predicts 1 Browns Game As Most Important This Season

When the NFL finally released its full 2024 regular season schedule, analysts across the country began to circle games that they believed would be the most impactful of every team’s season.

The Browns insider Tony Grossi has done that for the Browns, identifying Cleveland’s regular season matchup with the most significance this year.

Grossi on “The Daily Grossi” said that the road contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 is a must-win game for the Browns to achieve their goals in 2024.

“I think in order to win the division, they have to win this game,” Grossi said.

Grossi noted that winning this game would not automatically ensure Cleveland won the division – something the Browns have not done in 35 years.

Cleveland also has not won a regular season game in Pittsburgh in the last 20 years, Grossi noted.

Should the Browns win their first three games against AFC North foes – all of which are played inside Cleveland Browns Stadium – a victory at Pittsburgh would give Cleveland a 4-0 record in the division.

Grossi noted that four wins were enough to win the AFC North all but once over the last decade.

Podcast co-host Zach “Chopz” Frydenlund noted that Cleveland will have a short week heading into this game – one of three contests not in a primetime window for the Browns’ second half of the season.

The Week 14 tilt will be the second time Cleveland has faced the Steelers in less than three weeks with their previous matchup on Thursday night at home against Pittsburgh.

