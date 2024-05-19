Analyst Names Top AFC North Offense For 2024

The Cleveland Browns added wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos this season as their largest offseason move to improve the offense.

With both quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb recovering from season-ending injuries last season, their return would make the Browns look like a completely different offense on the field than last year’s unit.

Is that enough to crown them as the best offense in the AFC North?

Analyst Josh Cribbs on “The Return with Josh & Maria Cribbs!” Podcast believed it was not, naming instead Baltimore as the best group in the division.

“They already added impactful pieces to the puzzle for them,” Cribbs said of the Ravens.

Cribbs added that the Ravens made it further than any other AFC North team in the playoffs, giving them the edge in the race for best offense this season.

Ryan Tyler – the show’s producer – picked the Browns as the best offensive group in the division, noting that a healthy Nick Chubb made Cleveland the best offense in the AFC North hands-down.

Tyler said that without Chubb, the best group would come down to the Bengals and Browns as both feature excellent quarterbacks and wide receiver pairings on the field.

Cribbs said that the Bengals have something to prove since Joe Burrow was absent for part of last season due to injury.

Both analysts agreed on one item: with the talent spread across all four offenses in the AFC North, no better division exists in the NFL for 2024.

NEXT:

Insider Makes Early Record Prediction For Browns' First 6 Games