Former Ravens Player Speaks Out About Browns Hiring Todd Monken

In getting to this point, being named head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Todd Monken has encountered countless people along the way. He has undoubtedly left an impression on many of them, as he has been able to move up the ranks to now hold one of the most exclusive jobs in the sport.

Though fans and some analysts may have doubts about his worthiness for the role, those who have actually seen him in action likely know better. That is why Browns fans should have growing confidence that their team is in good hands.

Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith is speaking out about the Browns hiring Monken and said he “communicates like a head coach.”

“Might be unpopular in Baltimore for the moment but I watched him lead meetings one day. He communicates like a head coach,” Smith said.

Though that may seem like the absolute minimum requirement for the job, the fact that it comes from a former player who knows what goes on in meetings like that gives it extra weight. Smith had left the Ravens before Monken took over as their offensive coordinator three seasons ago, but in his role with the media remained close to the team.

In addition, if John Harbaugh was considered the top candidate on the market after being fired by the Ravens, and he wanted to bring Monken with him as the new head coach of the New York Giants, that should speak volumes as well. Despite a reported fallout between Monken and Lamar Jackson during a non-playoff season, Hall of Fame defensive back Champ Bailey recently called Monken an “offensive genius” and said he sees “great things” ahead for quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Of course, any action will have a reaction, and by hiring Monken to improve their offense, the Browns may have dealt a significant blow to their defense. They passed over coordinator Jim Schwartz, who reportedly is so upset by missing out that he is considering leaving the organization even though he is still under contract.

It took a while to get here, and it may not have been the ending people expected, but Monken has enough credentials and support to be granted the benefit of the doubt.

