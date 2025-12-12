Browns Coach Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Myles Garrett

It’s not just fans of the Cleveland Browns who have been impressed by Myles Garrett this season as he has pursued the single-season sack record. Many players, followers, and coaches across the league have been blown away by him.

Of course, few people work as closely with Garrett as Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire.

And Cesaire, who has plenty of experience playing and working in the NFL, was very honest about his view of Garrett and the sort of football he is playing this year.

“I just know this. From the ten years I was in the NFL as a player, six years now as a coach, I haven’t seen a more dominant football player than [Garrett],” Cesaire said.

#Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire on Myles Garrett being the most dominant defender he’s seen in his time as a player and coach in the #NFL; pic.twitter.com/9G5EFstjej — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 12, 2025

Many people predicted a big year from Garrett this year, but he is surpassing even the highest expectations, and the season isn’t even over yet. He has already racked up 20 sacks, which means he needs just three to break the NFL record of 22.5 shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

You can look at his stunning numbers and understand how significant this year is. He’s the first player in league history to post at least 12 sacks in six consecutive seasons, for example.

But it’s hard to summarize what makes him so special unless you’re watching him play and seeing how he moves and the sort of attitude and determination he brings to every single game. Garrett has an engine that doesn’t quit, and it’s the biggest reason why the Browns’ defense has earned so many accolades, even as the rest of the team suffers.

Garrett will likely end this season with his second NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, and that will mean a lot.

But it’s the fact that experts like Cesaire admire him so much that might mean the most to Garrett.

NEXT:

Tommy Rees Is Making Big Impression Among Browns Coaches