Insider Predicts Bold Move From Kevin Stefanski On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns showed a lot of positive developments in their Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, as the defense held Cincy’s high-powered offense to just seven yards in the second half, while Cleveland’s offense looked much more capable than last year’s league-worst unit.

The mighty Baltimore Ravens stand in the way of the Browns getting to 1-1 on Sunday, and one insider recently revealed that head coach Kevin Stefanski could empty the kitchen sink to avoid that 0-2 start.

During Friday morning’s discussion on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi chimed in and suggested that Cleveland’s woes at kicker could make Stefanski be “super aggressive” on Sunday.

“I think we’re gonna see some 2-point conversion tries in this game. I talked to Tommy Rees yesterday about the 2-point play package, and it’s pretty big for a 2-point package that a team practices throughout the year.”

Grossi added that having a new chess piece, such as Harold Fannin Jr. makes for an interesting development in any potential conversion packages, as his dynamic ability makes him a weapon that Stefanski can get highly creative with.

Rookie Andre Szmyt pushed an extra point and a 36-yard field goal wide right in the second half against the Bengals, which was far from an ideal debut for him after winning the job over veteran Dustin Hopkins during camp.

The Ravens’ offense is daunting, and if the Browns are going to win this game, Grossi is right in pointing out that Stefanski is going to have to be very aggressive.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Browns have to go for two after every touchdown, but there could be some more trick plays or fourth-down attempts than usual.

