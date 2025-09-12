Key Browns Defender Ruled Out For Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns had an inspiring defensive performance in a Week 1 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, holding Joe Burrow to just 113 passing yards and limiting the Bengals’ high-octane offense to just seven yards in the second half.

They showed glimpses of the dominant defense they had in 2023, and while there is hope this unit can continue to turn back the clock to two years ago, the Browns will have to navigate Sunday’s tough matchup with the Baltimore Ravens without a key member of the defense.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared that defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is out once again for Sunday’s game as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury.

Hall finally returned to practice last week as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery, and he’ll now miss his second consecutive game as he gets closer and closer to a return.

The team is understandably taking its time with the 22-year-old after a rocky rookie season, as there is no need to rush him, especially now that No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham is in town.

The two should form quite the interior defensive line duo once Hall is healthy, but the Browns have to consider the bigger picture instead of just Sunday’s game.

Hall registered 14 tackles and a sack in his rookie year across eight games, and it’s exciting to envision what kind of defensive line this team can have once he gets healthy.

He just needs to keep practicing, and Browns fans will hopefully see him back on the field in the coming weeks.

