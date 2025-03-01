Insider Reveals Who Will Likely Make Decision About Trading Myles Garrett

Browns GM Andrew Berry reiterated his franchise’s stance on trading Myles Garrett this week at the NFL Combine, doubling down on Cleveland’s decision to keep the generational talent on their roster.

Berry has been consistent in his approach, adding his desire that the team will be able to work through the impasse created by Garrett’s public request to be traded to a Super Bowl contender this season.

Although Berry has been the individual consistently relaying his franchise’s decisions, insider Jason Lloyd does not believe the general manager is the one calling the shots for this decision.

Instead, Lloyd revealed who he believes is pulling the strings on the Garrett trade request, pointing to managing partner Jimmy Haslam as the decision-maker.

“This is Jimmy Haslam’s decision. Jimmy Haslam is the one who decides whether Myles Garrett stays or goes. Andrew is just carrying out the orders of the emperor upstairs. So every time Andrew says, ‘we’re not interested in trading,’ he might as well be saying, ‘Jimmy Haslam is not interested in trading’ (Garrett),” Lloyd said.

Lloyd added that he does not have a relationship with Haslam because the owner “distances himself from the media.”

Still, Lloyd has been told Haslam “can be very stubborn” about a given situation, and the analyst believes that Haslam has made up his mind about how to handle Garrett’s trade request.

The analyst noted that Garrett has little leverage for the trade request because the Browns could keep him on the roster for the next four seasons: two under his current contract and two additional seasons by using the franchise tag on the defender.

