Insider Predicts Deshaun Watson’s Future In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have to figure out their quarterback situation, not only for now but for the future.

That’s why this season will be so crucial, as they will have to determine whether one of their quarterbacks can be their guy going forward.

Notably, team insider Mary Kay Cabot doesn’t think the Browns’ quarterback of the future is on the roster — or even in the league — yet.

With that in mind, she predicted that Deshaun Watson will not play another snap for the organization, as even if he gets back to full strength and is cleared to play this season, the Browns will most likely take a quarterback in next year’s draft, and they’ll go with him to start the season:

“If they take a quarterback in the Top 10 of that draft next year, I think that’s going to be their Week One starter,” she predicted. That’s generally how it goes when you take a quarterback high these days. This strategic patience could be particularly wise given the continued uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson, whom Cabot described as being in a “very confusing and convoluted situation.” She was direct in her assessment: “I do not see him playing ball for the Cleveland Browns anymore.”

Of course, a lot can happen to change that, but it feels like the Browns would be doing a disservice by not taking a quarterback with one of their two first-round selections in what’s expected to be a stacked and talented class of signal-callers.

As things stand now, it seems like Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel are in a race to earn the right to be a rookie’s backup next season, with Joe Flacco not likely to return regardless of what happens.

As for Watson, the relationship with ownership seems to be broken beyond repair, and there’s no real reason to even consider getting him back behind center.

