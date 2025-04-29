Insider Predicts How Many Games Shedeur Sanders Will Start In 2025

For now, the Cleveland Browns have four quarterbacks on their roster.

Whether they will decide to keep all of them for next season remains to be seen.

One thing seems to be for sure, though, and it is that the team will move on from Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett before parting ways with Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi predicted that Sanders will start over four games for the team next season.

“Just historical trend says more than four,” Grossi said.

How many games will Shedeur Sanders start for the Browns in 2025? @TonyGrossi thinks it will be over 4… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/25tictc3XV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 29, 2025

However, he also reminded everybody that Dillon Gabriel should be ahead of him in the pecking order since the Browns took him two full rounds before Sanders.

Judging by how things turned out, it doesn’t seem as if the Browns ever intended to take Sanders.

Reports state that he was the sixth quarterback on their board, even behind Gabriel and Jalen Milroe.

Needless to say, they should give both of their young signal-callers a fair and extensive look before heading into the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks.

Even so, barring a shocking turn of events, the Browns will likely be right back in the quarterback market at this time next year.

