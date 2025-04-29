Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
NFL Insider Reveals His Grade For Browns, Jaguars Draft Trade

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
NFL Insider Reveals His Grade For Browns, Jaguars Draft Trade
(Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

 

The Jacksonville Jaguars shook up the 2025 NFL draft landscape after moving up from the fifth spot to secure the second overall pick to go after Colorado’s two-way sensation and Consensus All-American, Travis Hunter.

However, the Cleveland Browns didn’t let go of their coveted draft position without significant compensation.

While sending the second overall selection along with picks 104 and 200, Cleveland received a treasure trove in return.

The Jacksonville Jaguars shipped their fifth overall pick, the 36th selection in round two, pick 126 in the fourth round, and sweetened the deal with their 2026 first-rounder.

When analyzing the winners and losers of this blockbuster trade, Albert Breer from The MMQB believes the Browns came out on top.

“So I would actually give Cleveland an A to be able to get what they got, and we’ll see what becomes of – I think the two guys that got for him were Mason Graham and Quinshon Judkins. […] I give the Jaguars a B plus,” Breer said.

Diving deeper into his assessment, Breer highlighted the Cleveland Browns’ strategic approach to roster building.

The Browns earned their “A” grade by addressing a roster showing signs of age, particularly in the trenches, secondary, and backfield.

Though walking away from a premium draft slot with elite talent still available wasn’t simple, the combination of promising prospects like Graham and Judkins, plus next year’s first-round pick, represents smart business for a franchise that had previously mortgaged its future.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Breer’s “B+” reflects both the potential upside and inherent risk.

Hunter brings game-changing versatility rarely seen at the professional level – a player who could transform the Jaguars’ fortunes if his college stardom translates to Sundays.

Breer’s main reservation centers on timing – these all-in moves typically come from established contenders, and Jacksonville’s status in that category remains questionable.

Browns Nation