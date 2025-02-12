Insider Predicts Jedrick Wills Jr.’s Future In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns’ offseason has much more brewing than just Myles Garrett’s trade rumors and their quarterback situation.

As the team dives into its most comprehensive pre-draft meetings before the NFL Scouting Combine this month, several contract decisions demand attention.

While free agency talks begin on March 10th, the Browns find themselves in a challenging position, sitting over $38 million above the projected 2025 salary cap, according to Over the Cap.

Among the pressing roster decisions, New York Times Insider Zac Jackson offered insights on Jedrick Wills Jr.’s future with the team.

His prediction was clear:

“Wills won’t be back with the Browns and will play on a one-year deal elsewhere, assuming he’s medically cleared,” Jackson said.

Despite being just 25 and having proven himself as a starting-caliber left tackle, Wills’ journey with the Browns has hit some rough patches.

His struggles with injury since mid-2023, along with reported tensions regarding his health status in November, suggest a complicated relationship with the organization.

The Browns had previously shown faith in Wills by adjusting his rookie contract and picking up his fifth-year option.

However, not re-signing him will leave them with an $11.8 million dead money hit, forcing the team to carefully weigh their financial options.

The Browns face a delicate balancing act this offseason.

Retaining the wrong players could limit their ability to strengthen other crucial areas of the roster.

In the fiercely competitive AFC North, every roster move carries significant weight.

While loyalty has its place, the NFL’s business reality demands smart financial decisions.

To maintain their competitive edge, Cleveland needs to prioritize strategic spending rather than keeping familiar faces on the roster.

