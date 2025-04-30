Insider Predicts Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Status For 2025

The Cleveland Browns haven’t said much about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but their actions have been loud and clear.

Taking UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger early in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft made some people believe that they don’t like what they’re hearing and seeing about his recovery, as there’s an evident need at the position.

Schwesinger is a very good player, and his draft stock was on the rise, but given the team’s needs, it’s hard to believe they would’ve used their No. 33 selection to get a linebacker unless they absolutely needed one.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi predicted that Owusu-Koramoah would miss the upcoming season:

“I am now of the belief that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will sit out the 2025 season because of his neck injury. I also believe the Browns will defer to JOK to make this announcement. Thus, the Browns are shedding no light on this topic, but the selection of UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger with the 33rd overall pick of the draft tells me the Browns felt JOK’s injury left an urgent need at middle linebacker,” Grossi wrote.

This is far from a surprise at this point.

Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field with a gruesome neck injury, and it didn’t take long before he was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

The team has offered little to no updates about his condition, which was believed to be delicate and potentially even life-threatening.

Needless to say, not having a player of his caliber on the field is a big blow, as he was a star on the rise and became an integral part of Jim Schwartz’s defense.

Then again, there’s nothing more important than health, and his life and well-being should be above everything else.

There’s always a chance that he will be cleared to return to football activities at some point in the future.

At the moment, however, it would be a huge surprise to see him on the field at all in 2025.

