Joel Bitonio Makes A Decision About Playing In 2025

Cleveland’s roster could look drastically different in 2025.

The Browns have more than two dozen free agents heading into the offseason, and multiple starters and key reserves are not expected to return next year.

Beyond free agency, retirement is also playing a factor for next season because safety Rodney McLeod announced ahead of the regular season that the 2024 campaign would be his final one.

Pro Bowl offensive guard Joel Bitonio revealed before the end of last year that he was also considering retirement, adding that he would think it over this offseason before making a final decision on hanging up his cleats.

Nearly two months after the regular season ended, Bitonio has made his decision.

The Browns announced Wednesday on their social media Bitonio’s decision to return for his 12th season in 2025.

back for more 😤@JoelBitonio is set to return for his 12th season! pic.twitter.com/ReNLGdmxqG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 5, 2025

Talk about his potential retirement was thanks in part to Bitonio turning 33 years old last October, making him one of the oldest offensive linemen in the league.

Bitonio earned his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl nod after last season after he played in all 17 regular season games for Cleveland.

The guard is in the final leg of his three-year, $48 million contract extension with the Browns.

Cleveland selected Bitonio in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and the guard has never played for another franchise during his NFL career.

Had Bitonio not returned for 2025, Cleveland would be missing two prominent members of the team’s offensive line for the upcoming campaign.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is a free agent this year, and the Browns are not expected to re-sign their former first-round pick.

