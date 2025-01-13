Insider Predicts What Will Happen With Nick Chubb This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns will need to address their running back position in the offseason.

Nick Chubb will be a free agent, and there are serious doubts about whether he will be back.

Some believe that he was bidding his farewells in his exit interview.

Nevertheless, that’s not how Tony Grossi feels.

In his latest column, the renowned Browns insider stated that he thought Chubb would be brought back on a low-money deal to finish his career as a Brown:

“I think Chubb agrees to minimal compensation to come back and finish his career with the Browns,” Grossi said.

The Browns could allow Chubb to earn his money with incentives.

There are doubts about whether he’ll be able to return to his former level, and that does make sense, all things considered.

Chubb suffered the second major knee injury of his career dating back to his days in college, and he’s not getting any younger.

Also, with the wear and tear running backs go through, it’s hard to envision him returning to an All-Pro form.

Then again, he’s earned the benefit of the doubt.

He was the team’s best offensive player on the field year in and year out.

Chubb is a fan favorite and a big part of the community, and it would be a shame to watch him play for any other organization.

Furthermore, despite his greatness, perhaps his market in free agency will not be as lucrative.

